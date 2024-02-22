The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF), under the direction of David Colmenares, has filed two new criminal complaints against the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade)leadered by Ana Gabriela Guevara.

Tonight it was announced that these new legal actions are added to a previous complaint filed in August 2023, and were filed on February 19, 2024, according to reports from the supervisory body.

In the first complaint, the Conade faces accusations of alleged embezzlement and irregularitys based on the 143-DS Conade audit, carried out during the 2020 Public Account.

The audit reveals possible damages to the treasury of 377 million pesoshighlighting irregularities in payments with public resources to non-members of the National Sports System and the acceptance of technological equipment of lower quality than that paid for.

Now, the second complaint is related to audit 141-DS, also of the 2020 public account, where Conade is accused of having serious weaknesses in the execution of public spending, according to the audit.

The observations include contracting processes that do not comply with regulations, disbursements without adequate documentation, lack of control and supervision in the contracted activities, direct awards without justification and possible damages to the treasury of more than 17 million pesos.

Conade accumulates complaints

With these two complaints, There are now three criminal lawsuits accumulated against the Commission of the athlete Ana Guevara. However, the situation could become even more complicated, since in October 2023 possible embezzlements of 9 million pesos were observed, derived from the review of the 2022 public account.

In addition, on February 20, David Colmenares delivered a new audit of the 2022 public account, pointing out alleged damages to the treasury of more than 283 million pesos.

It is worth remembering that since 2018, when Ana Gabriela Guevara took office in the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports, her management has been adding pieces of conflicts on several fronts.