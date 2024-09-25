Mexico City.- Ana Gabriela Guevara will put an end to his administration as director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE).

The former silver medalistin the Olympic Games Athens 2004was at the head of the sports entity during the six-year term of the still President of the Mexican Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

However, the multiple demands of the Olympic athletes and certain accusations that occurred during his management at CONADE, caused the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaumconfirm to Rommel Pacheco as the new head of the organization.

Today, Ana Gabriela Guevara, led the Incentive Award Ceremony to the 80 athletes and 46 coaches who participated in World Championships, as well as in the Olympics and Paralympics of Paris 2024.

In his last act as director of the CONADE, Ana Guevara She said she was retiring “immensely at ease” given the achievements she has made over the past six years.

“My image has been cultivated by you and hindered by some. There is no winning here. medalin the administration we work. We acted and were consistent with that task and in the end we delivered numbers for what we worked on,” he said.

“I am immensely reassured that none of what has been said or continues to be written is true. I am worried about the people who believed it, but with time they will realize that it has all been a farce,” she added. Ana Gabriela Guevara.

During the mandate of Ana Guevarathe Mexican delegation He won 136 medals in the Pan American Games Lima 2019four in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games353 in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023—Mexico He took first place in the medal table, 142 in the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 and five in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

