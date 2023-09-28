Mexico City.- Problems are accumulating for the controversial management of Ana Gabriela Guevara at the head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE): The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) filed a formal complaint against the former sprinter.

It arrived at the offices of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for alleged irregularities close to 150 million pesos.

The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) filed a formal complaint against Ana Gabriela Guevara and the CONADE on August 28, due to alleged anomalies that were found in an audit that was carried out in 2020.

“It emerges from the 143-DS forensic compliance audit that the auditors performed as to how the CONADE handled various transfers and subsidies in fiscal year 2020,” says the document presented to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic (FGR).

Ana Gabriela Guevara receives formal complaint

jam media

“It was decided to apply a forensic type verification, which is much more thorough than conventional ones, due to the antecedents and sports that already existed of possible mismanagement in said organization,” states the formal complaint of the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF).

It should be said that, in the first instance, the figure amounted to 205 million pesos, however Ana Guevara and the sports organization verified 55 million pesos. One of the reasons is apparent improper payments of 77 million pesos that were allocated to 428 sports trainers who are not registered.

Ana Gabriela Guevara at a CONADE conference

jam media

In addition, there were transfers of around 20 million pesos, through twelve collaboration agreements, which would also not be clear with the services of the Mexican Equestrian Federationaccording to the information of the journalist Arturo Ángel.

In 2020, three audits were carried out on the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE).

