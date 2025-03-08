

03/07/2025



Updated 03/08/2025





“It seems a lie that ten years have passed,” he admits Ana Fernández In your last publication. A very difficult message with which he remembers Santi Trancho, who was his partner, who He died in a traffic accident When I was 31 in 2015. «I suppose that the important facts in the life of each one remain as frozen and intact in the mind and heart. At least so I feel, ”admits the actress of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’.

«I have been absolutely intimacy, learning, placing and healing the one that has been, so far, so far, so far, so far, so far, The most beast event of my life. A cruel slap that I had to live publicly although I really always protected it and kept for me, “Ana confesses.” With this tenth anniversary I feel that I am finally emotionally and psychically prepared to take the step and I want to help or accompany through my testimony And learning to whom it has passed or is going through something similar, ”he adds.

Although year after year Ana has remembered Santi Trancho several times, no doubt in this it seems different. “He would have liked it, I know, because helping was one of his great virtues and did it through the objective of his camera, without fear, empathizing with raw stories from the other side of the world,” he reveals.

«So as a tribute to this decade without your physical presence, this year I get in an adventure that I will take care of, I will pamper and hopefully the hearts of the people who have touched them or Touch 'keep breathing'. With all my heart and humility, "concludes Ana's publication. The actress has accompanied this text with a photograph of Santi and her camera, since shortly before her death she had worked on projects such as' in no one 'land', where they uncovered how the mafias that are responsible for moving immigrants to the United States.









«Thanks for all the beautiful messages and for Share your experiences with me. I read you all, ”said the actress in her ‘stories’ hours after the first publication. However, he has not revealed what the adventure he mentions in his post.

Ana and Santi had been dating and lived together for three years when, on March 7, 2015, the camera collided with its motorcycle against a truck. His body was caught under the vehicle and nothing could be done for his life. Two weeks later, when the date of her 32nd birthday arrived, the actress congratulated her with a publication on her social networks. It was the first time that it was pronounced after what happened.

Ana Fernández’s life after the death of Santi Trancho

But despite the tragedy, Ana Fernández moved on. Not only with his career, but he has also diversified. Last summer he has launched his New ship business To travel the coves of Mallorca. He has started with a boat, but his idea is to build a complete fleet.

With regard to the personal, in 2016 a relationship with the artist began Adrián Roma, vocalist of the Marlon Group. After nine years together, the couple continues to presume their privacy without hiding their love.