“America is the original version of modernity, we are the dubbed and subtitled version,” wrote French philosopher Jean Baudrillard in his essay AmericaPublished in 1986, the text weaves together American vignettes—the highways of Los Angeles, the clubs of New York, the silent deserts of Utah—to narrate a country that, in Baudrillard’s words, inhabits a perpetual present because it lacks a past and a future.

In Swampwriter Ana Emilia Felker joins the ranks of writers who, like Baudrillard, have captured the contradictory character of the United States. Felker, who won the National Journalism Award in 2015, moved to Houston to study for her doctorate before the start of the pandemic. Her paternal family, including her father, already lived in the south of that country: as she writes in her book, the chronicler was accustomed to “going back and forth from top to bottom in the vice versa of uprooting.”

But familiarity did not alleviate his alienation. On the contrary: he arrived in the country with his head full of memories and references, so “it is impossible to see with an open mind, to give the benefit of the doubt, or even to really arrive.”

In Texas, Felker examines, up close and without surprise, the current neuroses of the northern country: the fever of white supremacy, mass shootings, hyper-nationalism and political extremism. Swamppublished by the Almadía publishing house, the country is a cul-de-sac spiritual, a dead end that “can make you sick, blind you, erase your contours.” Drawing on both the American literary tradition and his personal experiences during the pandemic, Felker constructs a modern portrait of the United States; in his eyes, the country is an empire afflicted by its own decline.

Ask. Some say that the United States is like a bucket of acid. When you migrate, your culture corrodes, and your own disintegrates.

Answer. It is the violence of migration. There is, in fact, a whole tradition of migration literature where the great drama is acculturation: people from your country of origin no longer recognise you, they tell you that you have become Americanised. But it is an inescapable drama: obviously, when you go to live in a new place, you adapt.

P. Was it a drama you saw when you were teaching in Houston?

R. Yes. One of the cool things about the Houston area where I was is that you could feel the working class presence. I taught Spanish at the undergraduate level and I had a lot of students who were second-generation immigrants—from Egypt, from Senegal, from Saudi Arabia, from many parts of Latin America. They had grown up in the United States with this fervor of, ‘Yeah, I have to make it in this country.’ Even if others see it as outdated, for them the promise of the American dream is still alive. What I find difficult is that they are going to go through an inevitable process of acculturation; they may even become conservative along the way.

P. In the book he says that something similar happened to his father.

R. In Mexico, my father was a leftist. After several years in the United States, he moved to the center of the political spectrum. I developed politically with him: together we went to Zapatista demonstrations, to López Obrador’s… Those leftist political convictions are an important part of my identity. In Houston, I felt that he had become a gringo, which implies not being able to be a leftist. That transformation was what I tried to reflect, in terms of family discussion, in the book—that question “Who are you? Why do you think that way?”

P. Like the rest of Swampthis exchange with his father occurs at the political and personal level.

R. The book is a portrait of the political chaos that is the United States right now, but from a very experiential perspective—it’s a mosaic of what I saw of a complex country. When I started writing it, I was hoping to do a lot of interviews and go to meetings of, for example, white supremacists. The pandemic canceled all that. So Swamp It is a very intimate book: I try to extrapolate how I see culture from my family, my university, my acquaintances, my neighbors… I wanted to explore my place of enunciation instead of usurping the experience of others. It is very common among writers to exercise a whiteness that passes for apparent neutrality, not looking in the mirror and only seeing racialized people. I wanted to do a self-critical exercise.

P. At the same time, throughout the text he interacts with narratives that go beyond his experience but determine his point of view, such as, for example, the North American literary tradition.

R. The tradition that remains most visible, I think, is that of nonfiction in America—Capote, Didion, the new journalism. That is the tradition I try to adhere to. And I don’t think it’s a force in the book, but there is also the French tradition and the critical theory tradition, which I was using, in part, to debunk these American mythologies.

P. Is it because of that influence that the book also operates on a meta-narrative level? It doesn’t just speak about the crises in the United States, but it also questions the narratives that others create around these crises.

R. Yes, there is an attempt at formal experimentation in some chapters more than in others. At the beginning, I wanted to explore a different narrative style in each chapter. For example, the chapter entitled Cul-de-sac It took many forms. At first I wanted the dates to be out of order to give a sense of ‘what day is it? I’m already super bored of being here’, but it didn’t quite make sense so I took the dates out. The atmosphere in Houston is very oppressive, from the humidity to the culture. I wanted to convey, on a personal and political level, that oppression that breeds its quintessential national crime.

P. The mass shootings.

R. Yes, the mass shootingsThey are a disease of corruption, because the NRA lobby prevents high-caliber weapons from being regulated. There are shootings in other countries, but not with this degree of destruction. What I find interesting is that in the United States they take great care to ensure that there are no images of how bodies are left after a mass shooting. In Mexico and Latin America, images of shootings are widely disseminated—in Calderón’s time we even saw decapitated bodies. In the United States you never see how bodies are left after a shooting with an automatic weapon; there is also a policy of not seeing the bodies of dead American soldiers. It is because white bodies are so precious that we cannot see them in that degree of decomposition, and instead, we can see bodies of color or from the global south, starving, beheaded, destroyed. Part of the structural problem with the shootings It is just that the degree of violence that is being experienced cannot be measured.

P. But despite knowing that the United States is a country built on so much violence, over time it is difficult not to create affection for certain people, certain landscapes.

R. It took me a while to appreciate beauty in a place where there is pressure to adapt and be functional to the system. I am trying to vindicate the literary complaint.

P. Do you think this is a country in collapse?

R. The Undercommonsthe book by Fred Moten and Stefano Harney, influenced my perspective on that a lot. They say that the country may be prosperous for a certain group of people, but it is collapsing for what Chicanas call the Third World people of color in the United States. What they say is that The Undercommons He says, “If this system doesn’t work for us, take what you can and leave, because this is falling apart.”

I think of the properties in Florida owned by, for example, Garcia Luna. You can’t generalize, but for me that kind of opulence also means a kind of moral corruption. It’s possible to choose the opposite: you can leave the United States, look for another way of life other than competition and individualism, decide that you don’t want to be that kind of white person anymore.

