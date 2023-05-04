It is not new that there are hard-core fans, stories have been known about what a fan can do for her idol and the one who is stationed in Mazatlán is Kimberly Sandoval, a little girl from the state of Chihuahua who is a super fan of the influencer Ana Emilia , whom he hopes to meet.

A few days ago, she arrived at the port accompanied by her parents and her brother, where she is staying at a hotel, so He immediately began to walk the boardwalk with a cardboard with the following message for the former Children’s Queen of Carnival: “Help me share. I come from Chihuahua to meet Ana Emilia”, reads the pink cardboard.

He has walked the boardwalk with the hope that the message will reach Ana Emilia.

The seven-year-old little girl has been admiring the popular Ana Emiliasince his fanaticism was born in 2021, when you started viewing your content and since then he liked what he shares on his social rees. If I got to know her, she would like to make a video with the content creator from Mazatlán.

Kimberly’s father leaves his cell phone number so that if the message reaches Ana Emilia she can contact them: 6142832989.

If you know Ana Emilia, send her this message from her fan.