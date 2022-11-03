Francino said this week that the Italian television models that settled here in the nineties “have modeled a part of how we are, and it is not a good part”, when I read it I nodded until my cervical dislocation.

We have been shaped because we are what we see. Telecinco was born with a declaration of intent: no news, just fun; histrionic, childlike, goofy. A happy world that supplied us with soma while your friendly screen was declared and where everything, from the telecoupon even the summaries of those goals that were love affairs, served to objectify women and return us to a Spain more archaic than that of the Botejaras. Fiction stagnated, converted into a mere advertising support full of posh, cheesy and classist families, with their child, their grandfather and their Andalusian maid, a model that was born old because Spain already had modern television. Screenwriters like, reverence, Ana Diosdado had established an adult fiction that didn’t invent a country, it documented it.

Spain was more like the one we were told Gold rings Y second teaching, than to that of Family doctor. Diosdado’s creations were not a rarity, we had had Blue summer and we had later office shift either sadness of love, more progressive and advanced than many that came later. You can check it out on RTVE Play.

The unsettling thing is that the erosion of this model has not been caused by a quality alternative, but rather by modest Turkish fictions with their praise of the traditional family and the lack of diversity and, no matter how much we write about what is going on on the platforms, they are the ones that take the millionaire audiences, the ones that model us. Save me is dead, alive Bitter land. At this rate, the day will come when a series on matrimonial lawyers seems transgressive to us.

