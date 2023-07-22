It’s a quiet morning and Ana Ocampo is in a tense staring contest with a device: she looks carefully at her husband’s cell phone, Horacio Valenzuela, an abandoned object in the main room of the Bogota mansion where they live. Ana is 50 years old, has three children, and she suspects that Horacio, an architect with whom she has been married for 25 years, is being unfaithful. The phone could confirm, or not, if her marriage is in crisis. A friend of hers, Genoveva, told her that she would actually prefer not to know something like that as long as her husband did not decide to go with her lover. Another friend, Violeta, considers that it is essential information to leave a guy who does not value her. Ana can no longer with the doubt: her anxiety has caused her to burn some lentils on a Sunday, something that she had never happened since she decided to dedicate herself exclusively to her home. She finally takes the device and writes the password to confirm or not her suspicions. But she fails. Her husband changed the code or she doesn’t remember it. Panic. The truth so close and so far at the same time.

Ana does not know that this is one of the first scenes of the most watched telenovela in Colombia, Anne of Nobody, where she is the protagonist. And yes, her husband has had a lover for two years, this is what this program is about infidelity and a 50-year-old woman who must rebuild her life to understand that she doesn’t have any last name, nobody else’s but herself. The soap opera about the horns has had better rating that the news and reality shows of the moment in Colombia, and recently the streaming platform of Televisa and Univisión, called Vix, reached an agreement with the RCN channel to to be able to broadcast it in the United States and the rest of Latin America. Most of the audience, for their part, do not know that this novel is a remake of ‘lady isabella‘: a Colombian television hit that was already a Latin American landmark in the early 1990s.

“lady isabella It was the first series-novela that was exported from Colombia, on a massive scale, throughout Latin America”, says the co-writer of Ana de Nadie, Jimena Romero, whose father Bernardo Romero was the scriptwriter of lady isabella. Her daughter has dusted off this old 1993 hit into the 21st century.

Colombia has been an exporting country of novels, since Ugly Betty to Woman-fragranced coffeebut Jimena Romero says that lady isabella She was a pioneer among them, and turned her father into a renowned Latin American television writer. “When my mom and dad traveled to Venezuela, they were welcomed as if the Beatles had arrived,” she recalls. Her mother, Judy Henriquez, was the protagonist of lady isabella. In addition to being broadcast in countries like Venezuela, Mexico adapted it as Woman’s look and If they let usPortugal made a version titled never say goodbyeand Telemundo made a North American version called Victory.

Anne of Nobody, produced this year by RCN, is adapted to the concerns of present-day feminism. The friend Violeta, for example, was, in the original version, a 50-year-old woman with several lovers and who died of AIDS. In the new version, instead, she has the same lovers but she doesn’t die, instead she appears as an empowered woman out of Sex & The City. “The original version said that promiscuity must be punished,” says Romero angrily, who managed to save Violeta from the stigma this time. In the new version, on the other hand, sexuality is celebrated in women who are 50 years of age or older. “Thirty years ago, 50-year-old women were not seen as erotic, and in this version I wanted the opposite: we want Ana to feel sexually fulfilled,” says Romero, who is also 52 years old.

In fact, she believes, this is in large part why the lady isabella and Anne of Nobody they have been so successful: the protagonist is an older woman and not a twentysomething. “The public reaction was tremendous in lady isabella because it was the first soap opera in the history of soap operas, including all the Mexican ones, that the protagonist was 50 years old and not 21 years old”, says Romero. In lady isabella the innovative thing was to say that the 50-year-old protagonist still had the right to romance. In Anne of Nobody has the right to romance but also to eroticism.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Although three decades have passed, Romero has seen how that message, that of the older woman who lost her identity and is trying to recover it, continues to resonate among viewers. “I had never had the possibility of perceiving what the audience feels in real time, and on the networks you can immediately see that the vast majority of comments are from women who have experienced something similar, or who write: ‘I seem to be listening to my mother,’” she says.

Ana needs a reminder about her lost identity. In the words of her screenwriter, “you have epiphanies when you go through a little pain. If she Ana had not realized the pieces of her, she would not have remembered who she was and how she had left herself ”. That’s why she had to see her cell phone. But she, too, had to meet Joaquín, the young journalist who crossed her heart on her way to independence.

“A 50-year-old woman is extremely sexy because from experience she knows what she wants and how to ask for it,” the reporter tells her. Ana, by the way, is played by Paola Turbay, a famous 52-year-old actress who was a finalist for Miss Universe in 1992. “A 50-year-old woman is just beginning to write the rest of her story,” he adds in a short monologue for his new love. On Tuesday the 25th, the day of the final, it will be known if Ana and Joaquín end up together or not. Whatever happens, Ana still doesn’t belong to anyone. Neither her ex-husband, nor her new boyfriend, and her life is more than her partner.

“Do you know that I don’t blame you?” Ana asks Horacio’s lover, Adelaida, at one point. “On the contrary, I think that you helped me speed up this process. One day I realized that my happiness was subject to the happiness of Horacio, and I had forgotten what really made me happy, and until now I am only remembering it, ”she adds.

For those who worked in Anne of Nobody, nobody is the bad guy in this soap opera, and that is another secret ingredient of this one. It is not Adelaida, the lover, a young woman who is also learning the hard way about her identity. Neither is Horacio, the unfaithful husband, according to Jorge Enrique Abello, the actor who plays him and who was famous for being Don Armando in Ugly Betty.

“Here the antagonist is a human being,” says Abello. “Horacio is not the bad guy, but rather he is a man with outdated morals, a man who builds emotional relationships by invalidating the other, a person who has values ​​from the past where winning was the most important thing and not going shoulder to shoulder. That is also why Horacio is a person who suffers immensely, because in the present he does not understand what is happening ”, he adds.

Abello, like Romero, would classify Anne of Nobody like a telenovela with a feminist approach but they make a clarification: one in which Ana’s empowerment does not mean showing others, like Horacio, in black and white. “The feminist movements have made a great effort for an egalitarian world, but what has happened is also a phenomenon of cancellation when you meet your antagonist: you don’t have to talk about the enemy or with him, and that is very exclusive,” says Abello. “Here even when you see the photography, the staging, the light, the soap opera wants to see people naked, human, not just black and white tones,” he concludes.

Anne of Nobody It doesn’t start, like many soap operas, with a single woman who will find Prince Charming. This queen has already married her lover and realized that the castle is more rotten than she expected. Anne of Nobody It is better for those who want to see the truth on the cell phone: there is no prince, there is no castle, there is no bad guy, there is no bad guy, and there is no queen. There is only Ana, and no one else.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.