The telenovela ‘Ana de nadie’, starring Paola Turbay, Jorge Enrique Abello and Sebastián Carvajal, is about to premiere its last chapter. At last we will know if Ana will decide to go with Joaquín to Spain or she will stay in Colombia with Horacio, her ex-husband; so the intrigue among viewers can only be on the rise.

For this reason, we leave you all the details about the grand finale of ‘Anna of no one’, the production of the RCN channel, which is giving fans of soap operas something to talk about.

Advance of the last chapter of ‘Ana de nadie’

When does the FINAL chapter of ‘Ana de nadie’ premiere?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its last chapter on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Colombian telenovela, which has already become a success, is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. (Colombian time) through the channel RCN.

At what time can the end of ‘Ana de nadie’ be seen?

The soap opera ‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its grand finale at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time), as we have been accustomed to throughout its broadcast. The original production ofRCNis broadcast minutes after the program ‘Survivor, the island of celebrities’. Its opening time in Peru will also be the same.

Where to see the final chapter of ‘Ana de nadie’?

The latest episode of ‘Ana de nadie’, as well as all the previous ones, are available on theRCN Channelandtheir website. This soap opera began airing on March 1, 2023 and, after being on the air for four months, it continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday.

What is the plot of ‘Ana de nadie’?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horace Valenzuela, and the opportunity to live new experiences is given. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

However, when Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquin Cortes, a man 15 years younger than her.

This is the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’

Part of the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’, an RCN production. Photo: RCN

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

