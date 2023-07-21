‘Ana de nadie’ is only two chapters away from its end and the plot has viewers of the Colombian novel trapped. As we have been following from previous episodes, Joaquín received an offer to work abroad, but he was not sure if he would leave without Ana. Now, she does not want to be the culprit of her beloved giving up on his dreams and could make an important decision. Will the protagonist decide to go to Spain with Joaquín or will she let him travel alone?

Follow our complete guide so you don’t miss any of the latest episodes of ‘Anne of no one’a production of the RCN channel, which also has the participation of Jorge Enrique Abello.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 95 of ‘Ana de nadie’

When does chapter 95 of ‘Ana de nadie’ come out?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its chapter 95 this Friday July 21, 2023. The Colombian telenovela, which has already become a success, is broadcast weekly, Monday through Friday, at 9:30 pm (Colombian time) through the RCN channel.

What time does ‘Ana de nadie’ show?

The soap opera ‘Ana de nadie’, in which Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello appear as protagonists, airs Monday through Friday at 9:30 pm on RCN. The Colombian production is broadcast just minutes after the end of the reality show ‘Survivor: the island of celebrities’.

On which channel to see ‘Ana de nadie’?

RCN is the Colombian channel through which ‘Ana de nadie’ is broadcast live and direct. The production, which is already in its final stretch, had its premiere episode on March 1, 2023 and has managed to captivate fans with the story of Ana Ocampo, played by actress Paola Turbay.

‘Ana de nadie’ is a production of the RCN channel. Photo: RCN

Where to see ‘Ana de nadie’ full episodes?

You can see the previous episodes of ‘Ana de nadie’ through the RCN website (https://www.canalrcn.com/). In addition, you can find part of them on the official YouTube channel of the medium, where you can also see other novels.

Who are the actors in the novel ‘Ana de nadie’?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

