Everyone will look for Joaquín to fulfill his dream in ‘Ana de nadie’. After receiving a great job offer abroad, he will be in doubt between accepting or staying for love of Ana, so he decides to stay with the love of his life. Faced with this decision, everyone wants him to reconsider and change his idea, even Ana herself, who will try to persuade him so that he can take the job.

What else will happen in today’s episode? In the following note, we will give you all the information so that you do not miss a single detail of the novel starring Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello.

Look at the advance of chapter 94 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 94 of ‘Ana de nadie’?

Episode 94 of ‘Ana de nadie’ will hit the screens thisThursday, July 20, 2023through the signalRCN. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 94 of ‘Ana de nadie’?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its chapter 94 at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time). This original production ofRCNis broadcast minutes after the program ‘Survivor, the island of celebrities’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

Where to see all the previous episodes of ‘Ana de nadie’?

All the chapters of ‘Ana de nadie’ are available on theRCN Channelandtheir website, where you can find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. The end of the Colombian soap opera was announced for July 25, 2023 by the same television house.

What is the plot of ‘Ana de nadie’ about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

Joaquín’s son will seek help in Florencia so that his father does not lose his life’s work. Photo: composition LR/RCN channel

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

This is the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

