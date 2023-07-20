The story of the successful novel ‘Ana de nadie’ is close to coming to an end and some points are beginning to close. On one side, horace he will confess his feelings to Ana and will ask for an opportunity to resume their relationship, on the other hand, Joaquin He is in doubt whether to travel to Spain or stay to fight for what he feels for Ana, so he will seek advice to find out if it is worth it. What else will happen? In the following note we will tell you all the details so you do not miss anything from the Colombian telenovela from RCN.

Look at the advance of chapter 93 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 93 of ‘Ana de nadie’?

Episode 93 of ‘Ana de nadie’ will hit the screens thisWednesday July 19, 2023through the signal RCN. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 93 of ‘Ana de nadie’?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its chapter 93 at 9.30 p.m. (Colombian hour). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program ‘Survivor, the island of celebrities’. Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of ‘Ana de nadie’?

All the chapters of ‘Ana de nadie’ are available through the RCN Channel and of their website, where you can find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. The end of the Colombian soap opera was announced for July 25, 2023 by the same television house.

What is the plot of ‘Ana de nadie’ about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

Joaquín will find himself at a crossroads because he does not know whether to prioritize his future work or his relationship with Ana. Photo: RCN channel

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

This is the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

