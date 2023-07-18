‘Ana de nadie’ already has a date for its end and, with a week to go, the relationship between Ana and Joaquín could be affected not only by Magdalena, who intends to return to her husband, but also by a job promotion that she would send to Spain to the character of Sebastián Carvajal. On the other hand, incredible as it may seem, Horacio defended Joaquín against Arturo’s accusations during Dolores’s funeral.

Follow our complete guide to not miss any episode of the Colombian telenovela produced by RCN, which is already in its last week of broadcasting.

Look at the advance of chapter 92 of “Ana de nadie”

When does chapter 92 of ‘Ana de nadie’ come out?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its chapter 92 thisTuesday, July 18, 2023. The Colombian soap opera, which has already become a success, is broadcast weekly, Monday through Friday, at 9:30 pm (Colombian time) through the RCN channel.

What time to see ‘Ana de nadie’?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Ana de nadie’, in which Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello are the protagonists, it is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm The RCN production begins just minutes after the reality show ‘Survivor: the famous island’ ended.

What channel does ‘Ana de nadie’ show on?

RCN is the Colombian channel through which ‘Ana de nadie’ is broadcast live and direct. The production, which is already in its last chapters, premiered on March 1, 2023 and has managed to captivate fans with the story of Ana Ocampo, played by the actress Paola Turbay.

Where to see ‘Ana de nadie’ full episodes?

The previous episodes of ‘Ana de nadie’ can be seen through the RCN website (https://www.canalrcn.com/). In addition, it is possible to find part of them on the official YouTube channel of the medium, in which you will also view other novels.

Who are the actors in the novel ‘Ana de nadie’?

These are some of the actors who are part of the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’. Photo: RCN

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila

