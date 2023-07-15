The soap opera “Ana de nadie” is in its final stretch and, from now on, anything could happen. On the one hand, Horacio will apologize to Ana for the damage she did to him; while Magdalena will kiss Joaquín, but he will take her away from her. On the other hand, Dolores’ illness would be reaching a point of no return, so her doctor recommends that it is time to talk about it with her family, but she flatly refuses.

If you want to know how the production of RCN will end, here we leave you a complete guide so that you do not miss any episode.

Watch the preview of chapter 90 of “Ana de nadie”

When does chapter 90 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

“Ana de nadie” will present its chapter 90 this Friday July 14, 2023. The Colombian telenovela, which has already become a success, is broadcast weekly, from Monday to Friday, at 9:30 pm (Colombian time) through the RCN channel.

What time is “Ana de nadie” broadcast?

The Colombian soap opera “Ana de nadie”, in which Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carbajal and Jorge Enrique Abello appear as protagonists, airs Monday through Friday at 9:30 pm on RCN. The production of the coffee country is broadcast just minutes after the end of the reality show “Survivor: the island of celebrities.”

What channel does “Ana de nadie” show on?

RCN is the Colombian channel through which “Ana de nadie” is broadcast, live and direct. The production, which is already in its final stretch, had its premiere episode on March 1, 2023 and has managed to captivate fans with the story of Ana Ocampo, played by actress Paola Turbay.

Where to see “Ana de nadie” full episodes?

You can see the previous chapters of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN website (https://www.canalrcn.com/). In addition, you can find part of them on the official YouTube channel of the medium, where you can also see other novels.

Who are the actors of the novel “Ana de nadie”?

Part of the cast of “Ana de nadie”, the Colombian telenovela from RCN. Photo: RCN

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

