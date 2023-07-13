The successful Colombian telenovela “Ana de nadie” is getting closer to its end and emotions are running high. In the next chapter, we will see how the family of horace will oppose at all costs so that Ana Go see him at the hospital after the heart attack he suffered. In addition, the Valenzuela Ocampo family will have to start looking after their companies after the absence of their main member.

Here we will give you all the guidelines so that you can find out what else will happen in today’s episode of the production of Canal RCN.

Watch the preview of chapter 88 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 88 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 88 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisWednesday July 12, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 88 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 88 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the chapters of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes the Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is the plot of “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

Horacio asked Ana not to leave him alone in the hospital, to which she accepted. Photo: RCN channel

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

This is the cast of “Ana de nadie”

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

