In the new episode of “Ana de nadie”, a Colombian production starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, the drama will be the order of the day. Emma will receive news that she will not like at all, while Ana’s mother will do anything to defend her family from her. What else will happen today? In the following note we will give you all the information so that you do not miss any detail of the RCN soap opera.

Watch the preview of chapter 82 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 82 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 82 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisMonday, July 3, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 82 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 82 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find all the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is the plot of “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. On her way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome.

The story of “Ana de nadie” focuses on the romance that Ana has with Joaquín, a man 15 years her junior. Photo: RCN channel.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

How long has the soap opera “Ana de nadie” been on the air?

This successful Colombian series has only been broadcast for a few months, since its first chapter premiered on March 1, 2023 and the story is expected to continue for a long time.

Who makes up the cast of “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

