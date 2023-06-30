Episode 80 of “Ana de nadie”, a Colombian telenovela starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, it will be filled with a lot of drama. On the one hand, Florencia gives Joaquín the intimate videos that she stole from Kike, while Horacio is going to confront and threaten Kike for having exposed his daughter on the internet just when the Police are going to arrest him.

Do you want to know what else will happen? Check this guide so that you don’t miss absolutely anything from the new episode of the production of RCN.

YOU CAN SEE: “Land of hope”, chapter 14: where to see LIVE the novel with Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios?

Look at the advance of chapter 80 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 80 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 80 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisThursday June 29, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 80 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 80 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: “Indiana Jones 5” PREMIERE: where, when and how to see Harrison Ford’s tape ONLINE?

Where to see the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find all the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is the soap opera “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. On her way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome.

The Colombian novel enjoys great success in its country and is currently the most important of RCN. Photo: RCN channel.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

Who makes up the cast of “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

#Ana #nadie #chapter #LIVE #time #successful #Colombian #soap #opera