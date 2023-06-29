The Colombian soap opera produced and broadcast by RCN “Ana de nadie” reaches its chapter 79, in which we will be able to see the problems that the Valenzuela Ocampo family has. On one side, Emma she has a discussion with her son’s father, who wants to get married, but she doesn’t think of marriage as an option. On the other hand, Florence he will make a truce with Katy to try to get rid of all the sex videos that Kike posted on the internet.

What else will happen today? In the following note we will give you all the details so that you do not miss out on the successful novel starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the back there is room”: Peter returned with Madame! Francesca cries in reunion and fans celebrate

Look at the advance of chapter 79 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 79 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 79 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisWednesday June 28, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 79 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 79 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: “Paddington in Peru” will be recorded almost entirely in Colombia: this was Sandro Ventura’s complaint

Where to see the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find all the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

Paola Turbay is Ana Ocampo and Sebastián Carvajal is Joaquín Cortés, protagonists of the successful Colombian novel. Photo: RCN Channel

What is the soap opera “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. On her way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

Who makes up the cast of “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

#Ana #nadie #chapter #LIVE #time #successful #Colombian #soap #opera