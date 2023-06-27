The successful Colombian novel “Nobody’s Anne”produced by the chain RCN and directed by Olga Rodríguez and Luis Carlos Sierra, begins a new week on our screens. The story featuring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abelloand which is based on the 1993 “Señora Isabel” series, is gaining more and more fans throughout the continent and here we will tell you all the details so you don’t miss a single chapter.

Look at the advance of chapter 78 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 78 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 78 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Monday, June 26, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 78 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 78 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find all the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

Who makes up the cast of “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

as Ana Ocampo sebastian carvajal as Joaquin Cortes

as Joaquin Cortes Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

as Horacio Valenzuela Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

as Adelaida Gomez Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

as Magdalena Zea Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

as Dolores Franco Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

as Pedro Valenzuela Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

as Florencia Valenzuela ramistelly herrera as Emma Valenzuela

as Emma Valenzuela Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

as Genoveva Barbosa Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila

