The Colombian telenovela “Ana de nadie”, directed by olga rodriguez and louis carlos sierra, will broadcast its 78th episode today, in which we will be able to see the Valenzuela family drama, since Emma will reveal that she is pregnant, something that reached the ears of Horacio’s mother, who ended up telling the story to her son. Horacio, later, would face his supposed father. What else will happen in the new chapter? Here, we will tell you everything so that you do not miss any detail of the RCN novel.

Look at the advance of chapter 78 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 78 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 77 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens thisTuesday June 27, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 78 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 78 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find all the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. On her way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome.

The soap opera first aired on March 1, 2023 and is currently RCN’s most important primetime production. Photo: RCN channel.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

Who makes up the cast of “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

