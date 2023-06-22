The recent chapters of “Anne of no one” they are captivating all their fans. The Colombian production, starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, has increasingly attractive stories. On this occasion, chapter 75 will show how Ana finds out that her sister Camila is in the hospital for having been a victim of abuse by her husband.

Furthermore, after learning that Kike was unfaithful to her with Katy, Florencia decides to expose her betrayal, which put her former friend at the center of all the insults on social networks. In addition, Kike could go to prison for exposing the intimate video that he recorded without Florencia’s consent. Do you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter? In this note we tell you all the details to follow the famous Colombian novel.

When to see episode 75 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 75 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Wednesday, June 21, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

The soap opera starring Jorge Enrique Abello (Horacio), Paola Turbay (Ana) and Sebastián Carvajal (Joaquín) was broadcast for the first time on March 1, 2023. Photo: RCN Channel

At what time can chapter 75 of “Ana de nadie” be seen?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 75 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the chapters of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, from Monday to Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

Look at the advance of chapter 75 of “Ana de nadie”

