The soap opera “Ana de nadie” continues to engage its followers. A tragic news will completely change the plans of Ana because Dolores will debate between life and death. All this is because with the blank check that he gave to Joaquín he lost all his money. For this reason, he becomes the only suspect, what they do not know is that it was Florencia’s boyfriend who charged him and would not take the blame. If you want to know more about this novel starring Jorge Enrique Abellowho plays Horacio Valenzuela, review this note for the complete guide.

Advance of chapter 63 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 63 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 63 of “Ana de nadie” premieres on Thursday, June 1 and arrives in prime time on RCN. This novel premieres its chapters from Monday to Friday.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×63 arrive?

The soap opera produced by RCN premieres its new chapter in prime time at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). “Ana de nadie” is issued after “Survivor, the island of celebrities.”

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can follow all the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1 and will premiere its chapter 63 at night. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences.