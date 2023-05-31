“Ana de nadie” continues to surprise her followers. The novel starring actor Jorge Enrique Abello will bring tense scenes in its new episode. Florencia will continue to fight for her relationship with Kike despite everything he has done and the comments from Ana Ocampo, her mother. “Mom, she understands that I don’t want more partners in life,” the young woman was heard to say. In addition, it seems that the wedding between Adelaida and Horacio will soon take place. Likewise, Violeta will still receive news. If you don’t want to miss any detail of Colombian production, review the complete guide that we leave you right away.

When to see episode 61 of “Ana de nadie”?

The novel “Nobody’s Anne” It releases its chapters from Monday to Friday. Episode 61 will premiere this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 and continues its broadcast on RCN prime time.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×61 come out?

This novel produced by RCN presents its new episodes at 9.30 pm (Colombian time) after “Survivor, the famous island”.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can enjoy the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. The novel began last Wednesday, March 1, and its chapter 61 will premiere tonight.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

“This is the story of Ana Ocampo, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” reads the RCN website.