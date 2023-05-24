“Ana de nadie”, chapter 56 LIVE and ONLINE, brings more surprises in its next episode. The Colombian novel of the moment brings among its protagonists great actors such as Jorge Enrique Abello, Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Laura Archbold. What will happen between Kike, Florencia and Teo? How will the drama between Samuel and Emma end after an unexpected pregnancy? Check the complete guide here so you know how, when, at what time and where to see the premiere of this RCN production.

Advance of chapter 56 of “Ana de nadie”

When to SEE episode 56 of “Ana de nadie”?

soap opera episodes “Nobody’s Anne” They are broadcast Monday through Friday. Episode 56 will premiere this Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and will continue its normal broadcast in the prime time of the Colombian channel RCN.

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×56 come out?

The production of RCN goes on the air at 9.30 p.m. (time in Colombia) after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities”.

Where to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can see the episodes of “Nobody’s Anne” from Monday to Friday through the RCN channel. The novel arrived on the small screen on March 1 and will soon reach its first 60 episodes on the air.

“Ana de nadie” has passion and plots. Photo: RCN

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful to her. Although she tries to save her marriage, she realizes there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce her. This makes her question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister.