“Ana de nadie”, in its chapter 47 LIVE and ONLINE, will bring new surprises. The RCN novel will confront Emma with Horacio after she suspects illegal business in the family business. On the other hand, Ana will try to take advantage of the fact that Dolores is an older woman to deceive her, but what she doesn’t know is that the lady already knows the hard truth. If you do not want to miss this and more, here we leave you the complete guide to the episode.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×47

When to see “Ana de nadie” 1×47?

This Wednesday, May 10, episode 47 of “Ana de nadie” will be broadcast, a telenovela that is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the signal of the Colombian channel RCN.

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 47?

The telenovela “Ana de nadie” is broadcast during prime time at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before “Lady, the rose seller.”

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie” by RCN?

To enjoy the episodes of “Ana de nadie”, you can tune in to the RCN channel from Monday to Friday. Also, if you go to the channel’s official page, you can follow the telenovela and other programs LIVE ONLINE by clicking on the RCN signal.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

During her 50th birthday celebration, Ana Ocampo discovers that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been cheating on her for two years with another woman. After more than 20 years of marriage, the possibility of saving their relationship becomes increasingly difficult and the only solution seems to be divorce.

After her experience, Ana undergoes a radical change and becomes a completely different woman, with clear dreams and a better version of herself as a mother, daughter and sister. When the father of her daughters tries to return to her, he discovers that he is now looking for her happiness with Joaquín Cortés, a man 20 years her junior, which unleashes an intense drama.

Who is who in “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

