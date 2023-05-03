“Nobody’s Anne” He promises to hook his fans with his new chapter. The last episodes of the Colombian telenovela on RCN showed the characters in trouble. Horacio seems to finally make the decision to leave Adelaida’s house. In addition, Ana wants to separate from Joaquín so that he and his son Teo do not suffer anymore. On the other hand, Magdalena will find the recording of her son in which Emma’s father and her ex-partner appear fighting. What will you do with the video? We will find out sooner than we imagine. Below, we will tell you more details so that you can enjoy this production starring Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, a Colombian actor remembered for his participation in “I am Betty, the ugly one”.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

In the synopsis of the telenovela produced by RCN, the following is reported: “Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful to her for two years. After 25 years of marriage, she tries to save her marriage, but she realizes there is no going back and decides to divorce her. This unexpected and painful reality leads her to question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquin Cortesa man 20 years her junior.”