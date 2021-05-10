The Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Ana de la Cueva, in the Financing Commission of the Chamber of Spain. CHAMBER OF SPAIN 05/05/2021 CHAMBER OF SPAIN / Europa Press

The Secretary of State for the Economy, Ana de la Cueva, leaves her post after three years coordinating the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs, one of the most influential positions in the Government. The replacement will be another state economist, Gonzalo García Andrés, who currently works at Analistas Financieros Internacionales (Afi) and who is an expert in macroeconomics and international affairs.

Ana de la Cueva has been the person in charge of coordinating economic policy between all the ministries and with the social partners. It has been a grueling three years in which he has had to launch numerous packages of economic measures at full speed to fight the pandemic. He has also been one of the main architects of the extensive Recovery and Resilience Plan with the reforms and investments agreed with Brussels. And all this has been developed with a complicated government partner such as Podemos. In addition, recently it has been immersed in the controversy of aid to the airline Plus Ultra.

Once the design of the Recovery Plan is finished, De la Cueva closes a cycle and leaves the witness to another person to fully dedicate himself to its implementation. It goes from a clearly management profile, such as Ana de la Cueva, who already took the reins of the delegate in the previous socialist government of Zapatero, for a profile more of ideas. Gonzalo García Andrés (Madrid, 1973) is a commercial economist for the State and has developed his professional career in the Spanish Administration. For ten years he worked in the General Directorate of the Treasury and Financial Policy, six of them as deputy general director. After the outbreak of the financial crisis, he took over the management of public debt. As general director of International Financing, he was responsible for Spain’s relations with the International Monetary Fund and multilateral development banks, as well as a counselor at the European Investment Bank and at the Spanish Export Credit Insurance Company. He has also been a professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid.