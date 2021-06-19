In January 2021, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas separated after about a year of relationship, according to several sources close to the interpreters to an American medium. The couple, who started their love affair in early 2020 while filming in New Orleans “Deep Water” -a thriller pending release-, have broken at the initiative of the actress. Five months later, the Cuban-Spanish has a new love.

The actress did not sit with her arms crossed and now she is dating the businessman Paul Boukadakis, a 37-year-old who occupies the position of Vice President of the company Tinder, the most popular dating app of the moment.

The couple have known each other for some time by mutual friends, although the interest in each other began last April, when they started dating. In fact, Ana de Armas had been seen in the company of a mysterious and attractive man on the streets of Los Angeles with whom he went out for juice in a coffee shop. Well, that young man was precisely Boukadakis.

Ben Afleck, Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis, a love triangle that changed positions in a few months.

As published Page Six, it seems that both are very excited about their romance and that things are serious. “He has spent a lot of time with her before she left the United States to shoot her new movie,” says a source who also reports that Ana de Armas She already knows several of his family members.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the first photos together in 2020. They separated in January 2021.

Paul Bokadakis has his fixed residence in Austin, Texas, but he frequently travels to Los Angeles to see his new girlfriend. At the moment, Ana de Armas is in Mallorca filming a new project for Netflix, the movie “The Gray Man” Also featuring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the relationship that was not

As a source close to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas told the magazine in January 2021 People, “Their relationship was complicated. It was she who decided to break up. Ana does not want to live in Los Angeles permanently and Ben obviously has to, since his children live in this city. “



Ana de Armas, new Bond girl.

“It is something mutual and completely friendly,” adds another source close to Affleck and De Armas to the same medium. “They are at different times in their lives; there is deep love and respect. Ben still wants to work on himself. He has three jobs in a row waiting for him and he is a father present at home. They are both happy with where their lives are, “he details.

The relationship between new bond girl and the protagonist of “Argo” It had been confirmed in mid-2020, when they could be seen together on a trip to Cuba, the actress’s native country. They later headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles where they both lived and worked.



Ben Affleck, taking care of the covid with his chinstrap.

The couple publicly walked their love during the summer and spent the Covid-19 quarantine period together. The actress had confirmed the relationship through her official Instagram account when she shared a photo of the two of them together on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. But today is today, and de Armas already has a new love by her side to enjoy her days.