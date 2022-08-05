“I have played Marilyn Monroe. I can’t bear to do one more scene of her,” Norma Jeane herself says in the “Blonde” trailer. The film starring the Cuban Anne of Arms It is one of the most anticipated premieres of Netflix and has already caused criticism for Monroe’s accent in the biographical film. But the work of the actress that shows the fragility of the icon of Hollywood It has been defended by the heirs and by producer Brad Pitt.

“It was 10 years of work. It wasn’t until we found Ana (de Armas) that we were able to cross the finish line. She is phenomenal in the movie. She is a difficult dress to fill,” she said on the red carpet of the movie “Bullet Train”. De Armas—who in “Blonde” has a breathy voice—had nine months of voice training. “It was torture, exhausting. My brain was fried, ”said the 34-year-old interpreter who last year shone as one of the actresses in the James Bond movie“ No time to die ”. “I want to play Latina roles. But I don’t want to carry a basket of fruit on my head. That is my hope, to show that we are capable of everything if they give us the opportunity”.

For its part, the firm Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Monroe’s image rights, supported the film ad portas to commemorate 60 years of the actress’s death. “Any actress who plays that role knows that she has very high standards. Based on the trailer alone, it sounds like Ana was a great choice, because she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability,” ABG President Marc Rosen told Variety.

And it is that the film is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates and deals with ‘the lights and shadows’ of the movie star. Director Andrew Dominik had anticipated that the film “‘Blonde’ is going to offend everyone.” The tape narrates that she was the daughter of a single mother, a victim of abuse in Hollywood and how she became cataloged as the most persecuted celebrity in the world. “(Marilyn Monroe) only exists on screen,” she says in the trailer.

Scene. De Armas as Monroe in “Blonde”. It premieres on Netflix in September. Photo: diffusion

Film and television actress Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Tony Curtis, who worked with Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Some Like It Hot,” saw De Armas as the lead in “Blonde” and commented: “I dropped dead. I could not believe it. Ana was gone and it was Marilyn.”

The film that will have a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it competes and could be Netflix’s letter to the Oscars, has obtained an NC-17 classification; that is, it is not suitable for children under 17 years of age. The director said he was “shocked” by that decision. “I thought we were within the limit.” He added that if he had released “Blonde” years ago, it would be a response to the feminist #MeToo movement. “It would have been an expression of all that. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality. But it moves in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s as simple as people want to see it.”