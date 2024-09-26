The first trailer for the film has just been released Ballerina which is a spinoff of the John Wick series and features the stellar performance of the Spanish Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas takes on the role of Rooney, a Ruska Roma dancer who seeks revenge against the murderer who destroyed her family. Ballerina It will be released on June 6, 2025, so you will have to wait a long time for what arrives.

Ballerina It takes place between John Wick movies 3 and 4 and focuses on the character who appears in the third, played by Unity Phelan.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this trailer focuses almost all the time on Rooney’s path in search of revenge with all kinds of action scenes and other moments in which we see how Ana de Armas shines on the screen.

Even among the highlights we can see the use of skates to walk on ice and a hose to stop a flamethrower.

Keanu Reeves will also participate in Ballerina

Ana de Armas will carry the weight of BallerinaHowever, that doesn’t mean we don’t have Keanu Reeves back giving life to John Wick once again.

According to writer Shay Hatten, Keanu has an important role in this film. “Wick is a real character, he won’t have a one-shot cameo”.

In addition, Ballerina will feature Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.

This film is directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, while the characters were created by Derek Kolstad.

At the beginning of August we reported that John Wick will have an adaptation in the form of a TV series and that it has the participation of Keanu Reeves.

What do you think of the trailer Ballerina?