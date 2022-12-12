Ana de Armas (Havana, 1988) landed in Spain in 2006 as Ana Celia de Armas at the hands of Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, who discovered her in ‘Una rosa de Francia’, a retro melodrama set in Cuba in the 50s. It was the first time that that 16-year-old girl who had been at the National School of Theater in Havana since she was 14 worked as an actress. The following year, her series arrived that made her popular, but at the same time became a small slab, ‘The boarding school’. Later, Ana de Armas made the Americas and linked hits like ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Puñales por el espalda’ and ‘007. No time to die’.

‘Blonde’ is the film called to mark a before and after in his career. The Golden Globe nomination for best dramatic actress places the Spanish-Cuban actress on the Oscar path. The film by director Andrew Dominik, released on Netflix on September 28, transforms her into Marilyn Monroe and the person who embodied the myth, Norma Jeane Mortenson. Dominik is inspired by the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, moving away from the traditional biopic, and vindicates the tortured and subjugated woman behind the star. Ana de Armas’s dedication to a three-hour film is total, both when she recreates iconic scenes from Monroe’s films, and when she suffers from a deranged mother, a father she never knew, and an industry that led her. to suicide.

The actress will fight for the statuette with Cate Blanchett, who gives life to an orchestra conductor in ‘Tár’, by Todd Field; Olivia Colman, star of ‘Empire of Light’, by Sam Mendes, a love story set around a cinema in the south of England in the 1980s; Viola Davis, who in ‘The King Woman’ embodies a warrior in 19th-century African Dahomey; and Michelle Williams, the eccentric artist mother of ‘The Fabelmans’, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film.

The nomination of Ana de Armas comes at the lowest point of prestige of the Golden Globes, traditionally considered the prelude to the Oscars and recently involved in accusations of corruption and lack of professionalism, which last year led to hundreds of foreign journalists who award the prizes to the courts.

For the first time in the 80-year history of the awards, the ethics of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), made up of privileged journalists who are feted by the industry to secure nominations, were called into question. Reports from ‘Los Angeles Times’ and ‘New York Times’ last year did not leave a puppet with a head. The association formed in the 1940s by foreign correspondents in Hollywood in order to have access to the stars has become a club closed to new recruits and easily influenced by the studios.

Ana de Armas was already nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 2020 for her role in the first installment of ‘Puñales por el espalda’. The delivery ceremony will take place on January 10 in its usual setting, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Irish comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ by Martin McDonagh leads the Globes race with eight nominations. Competing for best dramatic film are ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’, by James Cameron; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, by Joseph Kosinski; ‘Elvis’, by Baz Luhrman, ‘The Fabelmans’, by Steven Spielberg, and ‘Tár’, by Todd Field.

In the best comedy category are ‘Babylon’, by Damien Chazelle; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, by Martin McDonagh; ‘Everything at once everywhere’, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; ‘Knives in the Back: The Mystery of the Glass Onion’, by Rian Johnson’; and ‘The triangle of sadness’, by Ruben Östlund. As best dramatic actor, the statuette will be decided between Austin Butler (‘Elvis), Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’), Hugh Jackman (‘The Son’), Bill Nighy (‘Living’) and Jeremy Pope (‘The Inspection’ ). ‘Argentina, 1985’, by Santiago Mitre, has been nominated as a foreign film along with ‘All Quiet on the Front’ (Edward Berger; Germany); ‘Close’ (Lukas Dhont; Belgium); ‘Decision to Leave’ (Park Chan-wook; South Korea); and ‘RRR’ (SS Rajamouli; India). Without a single woman in the directing section, the candidates are James Cameron for ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything at once everywhere’; Baz Luhrmann for ‘Elvis’; Martin McDonagh for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; and Steven Spielberg for ‘The Fabelmans’.

Breandan Fraser, nominated for best dramatic actor for ‘The Whale’.



To avoid accusations of corruption, lack of transparency and racial discrimination, since there is not a single black journalist in the association, in this edition of the Golden Globes, which will be broadcast again by NBC, its members have voted but also 103 international voters coming from organizations related to the film industry, film festivals and journalism professionals representing a total of 62 countries. The Golden Globes now have 52% women in their composition and a racial and ethnic diversity of 51.8%: 19.6% Latino, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% Black and 10.1% Eastern Medium.

BEST MOVIE- DRAMA

Avatar: The Sense of Water (James Cameron)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

TÁR (Todd Field)

Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski)

Best Film- COMEDY/MUSICAL

Babylon (Damien Chazelle)

Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Everything at once everywhere (Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of the Glass Onion (Rian Johnson)

The triangle of sadness (Ruben Östlund)

best direction

James Cameron for Avatar: The Water Sense

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything at Once Everywhere

Baz Luhrmann by Elvis

Martin McDonagh for Banshees by Inisherin

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

BEST ACTRESS- DRAMA

Cate Blanchett for TÁR

Olivia Colman for Empire of Light

Viola Davis for The King Woman

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR- DRAMA

Austin Butler by Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best Actress- COMEDY/MUSICAL

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck Big Leo

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris

Michelle Yeoh for All at Once Everywhere

Best Actor – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of the Glass Onion

Adam Driver for Background Noise

Colin Farrell for Banshees by Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon for Banshees by Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for All at Once Everywhere

Dolly De Leon for The Triangle of Sorrows

Carey Mulligan for Bared

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson for Banshees by Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan for Everything at once everywhere

Barry Keoghan for Banshees by Inisherin

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Eddie Redmayne for The Angel of Death

Best screenplay

Todd Field by TÁR

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything at Once Everywhere

Martin McDonagh for Banshees by Inisherin

Sarah Polley for They Talk

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat for Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir for They speak

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell for Banshees by Inisherin

best original song

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (in The Wild Girl)

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (on Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Ryan Coogler (in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj (at RRR)

best animated film

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Dean Fleischer-Camp)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado)

Red (Domee Shi)

best foreign film

All Quiet on the Front (Edward Berger; Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre; Argentina)

Close (Lukas Dhont; Belgium)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook; South Korea)

RRR (SS Rajamouli; India)

.