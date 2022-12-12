Ana de Armas, Guillermo del Toro and Argentina, 1985 have been nominated this Monday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles for different categories of the 80th edition of the Golden Globes. The Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has obtained the nomination in the category of best actress in a dramatic film for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in the controversy Blonde. The new film by acclaimed Mexican director Guillermo del Toro has been selected as possible best animated film. Is about Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toroa new version of the story of the lying doll, in manual animation, which does not hide the crudeness of the original story. Argentina, 1985, the feature film that shows the trial of the Military Junta of the Argentine dictatorship of Videla, has also been nominated in the category of best foreign language film. Diego Luna has been the fourth Hispanic to receive a nomination for best male performance in a television series for his leading role in Andorfrom the Star Wars universe.
The 80th edition of the Golden Globes will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. in New York (that is, at two in the morning in Spain), at the Beverly Hilton in California, on the channels of american television nbc Y Peacock. This edition is trying to restore prestige to these awards after last year’s controversies. In 2022, the chain nbc canceled the live broadcast of the awards, which had to be followed through Twitter because until February 2021 they did not have any black person among their members of the jury, something that permeated deeply in the midst of the debate that the United States maintains on racism . This scandal was joined on that date by another caused by a series of revelations of corruption and mismanagement published by Los Angeles Times.
This year, the nominees have been voted on by 96 members and, for the first time, another 103 international voters. The jury is made up of members of international industry organizations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. This diverse group of voters represents 62 countries and is made up of 52% women (48% men). 51.8% of jurors come from racial minorities in the United States: 19.6% are Latino, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% African, and 10.1% Middle Eastern.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture Drama
Avatar: The Sense of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Bendran Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne- The angel of Death
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
Targon Egerton- black bird
Colin Firth- The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – by heaven’s command
Evan Peters- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser- black bird
Richard Jenkins-Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen- Pam & Tommy
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Donald Glover- Atlanta
Bill Hader- Barry
Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White- The Bear
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy- the house of the dragon
Laura Linney- ozark
Imelda Staunton- The Crown
Hilary Swank- alaskan daily
zendaya- Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – by heaven’s command
Niecy Nash – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Square – The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain- George & Tammy
Julia Garner- Who is Anna
lily james- Pam & Tommy
Julia Robert- Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried- The Dropout
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges- The Old Man
Kevin Costner- yellowstone
Diego Moon – Andor
Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul
Adam Scott- severance
Best Film Direction
James Cameron- Avatar: The Sense of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann- Elvis
Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie- Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson- Good Luck to You, Big Leo
Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Drama Movie Actor
Austin Butler- Elvis
Brendan Fraser- The Whale
Hugh Jackman- The Son
Bill Nighy- Living room
Jeremy Pope- The Inspection
Best Motion Picture Score
The Banshees of Inisherin
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Women Talking
Babylon
The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Series, Musical or Comedy
Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building
Jenna Ortega- Wednesday
Jean Smart- Hacks
Best Film Script
Todd Field- tar
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere all at once
Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley- Women Talking
Steven SpielbergTony Kushner- The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Elizabeth Debicky- The Crown
Hannah Eibinder- Hacks
Julia Garner- ozark
Janelle James- Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary
Best Original Motion Picture Song
Carolina of Where the Crawdads Sing – Taylor Swift
bye dad of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
hold my hand of Top Gun: Maverick —Lady Gaga, BloodPop
lift me up desde Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu desde RRR —Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
black bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Television Supporting Actor
John Lithgow – old man
Jonathan Pryce- The Crown
John Turturro- severance
Tyler James Williams- Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler- Barry
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
the house of the dragon
ozark
severance
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery
Adam Driver- white noise
Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes- The Menu
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condom – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All at Once
dolly de leon Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan- she said
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett- tar
Olivia Colman- Empire of Light
Viola Davis- The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans
Best Animated Feature
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
inu-oh
Marcel the shell with shoes on
Puss in boots: The last wish
Net
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
close
Decision to Leave
