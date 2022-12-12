Ana de Armas, Guillermo del Toro and Argentina, 1985 have been nominated this Monday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles for different categories of the 80th edition of the Golden Globes. The Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has obtained the nomination in the category of best actress in a dramatic film for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in the controversy Blonde. The new film by acclaimed Mexican director Guillermo del Toro has been selected as possible best animated film. Is about Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toroa new version of the story of the lying doll, in manual animation, which does not hide the crudeness of the original story. Argentina, 1985, the feature film that shows the trial of the Military Junta of the Argentine dictatorship of Videla, has also been nominated in the category of best foreign language film. Diego Luna has been the fourth Hispanic to receive a nomination for best male performance in a television series for his leading role in Andorfrom the Star Wars universe.

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. in New York (that is, at two in the morning in Spain), at the Beverly Hilton in California, on the channels of american television nbc Y Peacock. This edition is trying to restore prestige to these awards after last year’s controversies. In 2022, the chain nbc canceled the live broadcast of the awards, which had to be followed through Twitter because until February 2021 they did not have any black person among their members of the jury, something that permeated deeply in the midst of the debate that the United States maintains on racism . This scandal was joined on that date by another caused by a series of revelations of corruption and mismanagement published by Los Angeles Times.

This year, the nominees have been voted on by 96 members and, for the first time, another 103 international voters. The jury is made up of members of international industry organizations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. This diverse group of voters represents 62 countries and is made up of 52% women (48% men). 51.8% of jurors come from racial minorities in the United States: 19.6% are Latino, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% African, and 10.1% Middle Eastern.

Best Motion Picture Drama

Avatar: The Sense of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Bendran Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne- The angel of Death

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Targon Egerton- black bird

Colin Firth- The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – by heaven’s command

Evan Peters- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser- black bird

Richard Jenkins-Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen- Pam & Tommy

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Donald Glover- Atlanta

Bill Hader- Barry

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White- The Bear

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy- the house of the dragon

Laura Linney- ozark

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

Hilary Swank- alaskan daily

zendaya- Euphoria

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – by heaven’s command

Niecy Nash – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Square – The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain- George & Tammy

Julia Garner- Who is Anna

lily james- Pam & Tommy

Julia Robert- Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried- The Dropout

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges- The Old Man

Kevin Costner- yellowstone

Diego Moon – Andor

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

Adam Scott- severance

Best Film Direction

James Cameron- Avatar: The Sense of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann- Elvis

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie- Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson- Good Luck to You, Big Leo

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Drama Movie Actor

Austin Butler- Elvis

Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Hugh Jackman- The Son

Bill Nighy- Living room

Jeremy Pope- The Inspection

Best Motion Picture Score

The Banshees of Inisherin

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Series, Musical or Comedy

Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only murders in the building

Jenna Ortega- Wednesday

Jean Smart- Hacks

Best Film Script

Todd Field- tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere all at once

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley- Women Talking

Steven SpielbergTony Kushner- The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Elizabeth Debicky- The Crown

Hannah Eibinder- Hacks

Julia Garner- ozark

Janelle James- Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary

Best Original Motion Picture Song

Carolina of Where the Crawdads Sing – Taylor Swift

bye dad of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

hold my hand of Top Gun: Maverick —Lady Gaga, BloodPop

lift me up desde Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu desde RRR —Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

black bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Television Supporting Actor

John Lithgow – old man

Jonathan Pryce- The Crown

John Turturro- severance

Tyler James Williams- Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler- Barry

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

the house of the dragon

ozark

severance

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery

Adam Driver- white noise

Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes- The Menu

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condom – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All at Once

dolly de leon Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan- she said

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett- tar

Olivia Colman- Empire of Light

Viola Davis- The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Best Animated Feature

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

inu-oh

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in boots: The last wish

Net

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

close

Decision to Leave

