03/16/2025



Updated at 6:50 p.m.





It seems that the theory of a possible relationship between Tom Cruise (62 years) and Ana de Armas (36) It is strengthened. As can be seen in the exclusive photographs published by the magazine ‘People’, the two actors have once again had an appointment in London. The American and the Spanish Cuban were photographed upon arrival at the London heliport in a helicopter this Friday, March 14.

This is the second time that the actor of ‘Top Gun’ is seen with the interpreter of ‘Knives out’, and it has also been in the British capital. The first occasion was on February 13, and between both dates Ana de Armas was caught in the streets of Madrid on Paseo. Then he did not want to confirm or deny what was happening between her and Tom Cruise, but this new appointment seems to confirm that, in effect, there is something between them.

However, a month ago a nearby source told the aforementioned American magazine that in that first date they were having dinner with their respective agents. Which was a business dinner to put on the table “possible collaborations in the future.” In addition, they made it clear that there was no “romantic connection,” but that it was something friendly.

On this occasion Tom Cruise greeted the heliport workers with sympathy while Ana de Armas followed a prudential distance with a smile. Both dresses in a casual way also carried A backpack and a large bag As a clue, perhaps, having spent one night out.









In a 2023 interview, Ana de Armas praised Tom Cruise to interpret her own action scenes. Something that, for the actress, was interesting for the future. «Is demanding and painfulyour whole body hurts, but it is very rewarding to see how improvements, ”he said in an interview with USA Today. »In addition, it’s fun. If I simply go and say my phrases and someone else makes my action scenes I am missing the fun, ”he confessed.

Tom Cruise’s love history and Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas recently broke with Paul BoukadakisVice President of Tinder with whom he left for at least a year and a half. At the end of last year, however, rumors began that a relationship with Manuel Anido, stepson of the president of Cuba, would have begun. They were seen together on several occasions and even starred in a cover of the magazine ‘Hello!’ during one of your appointments. A relationship that now seems to have fallen into oblivion After the two occasions in which the Spanish nationalized actress has been seen with Tom Cruise.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise’s last rumor related him to actress Hayley Atwell, although some nearby sources denied that his connection was more than strictly professional. You have to keep in mind that Both were filming the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ During pandemia. However, in 2022 it was known that the interpreter was dating producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly, with whom he promised a year later.