The Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) is redoubling its efforts to prevent industry subcontractors from having to leave the region and the Region to look for workers to face the workload that Navantia, Repsol will offer this year and Sabic. To do this, it has brought together the Employment and Education ministries, large companies and their assistants around the same table. “Cartagena should have sufficient capacity to fill all the vacant positions generated by these companies,” said the president of the employer, Ana Correa.

In his opinion, now more than ever “it is necessary to adapt training to the specific needs of companies, not only the curricular itineraries of regulated training, but also creating specific courses for the unemployed, which allow them to aspire to fill those jobs. work”.

An “incongruity”



The business confederation considers it an “incongruity” to have a multitude of job vacancies and job seekers and not take advantage of them. “It is a real nonsense to have to resort to workers from outside our region and the Region to cover them,” added Correa.

Together with the Autonomous Community and the employers, COEC is also working to create a training center, where specialized courses are taught to increase the qualification of workers. Correa supports the idea of ​​it being in the Los Camachos industrial estate, in the old Contentpolis building, where, in addition, the City Council wants to make a center of attraction for technology companies.