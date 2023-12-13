Supported by almost a hundred businessmen, the president of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC), Ana Correa, renewed her position as head of the employers' association for another four years this Wednesday, with the firm commitment to continue fighting for the interests of Cartagena and its region. To do this, she has strengthened her board of directors and has gone from five vice-presidencies to six, to give her a more regional and demanding role at the regional and national level.

Joining her will be the president of the businesswomen, Nuria Castillo, and the heads of COEC Torre Pacheco, Julián Pedreño, of the Metal Association, Ginés Huertas, of the Cabezo Beaza business group, Francisco Bernal, and the representative of Zamora Company, Esther Aguirre. They were joined by the president of the La Unión Business Association, Carlos Bernabé. The rest of the members will be elected by each of the associations that have a presence in the Confederation.

In his speech, Correa did not want to make demands, but he did warn that “we have to be careful, because we have been making the same demands year after year and if they are not met, others will be added and perhaps the stock market will become too much for us.” big”. The event was in the assembly hall of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce.

He once again called for “the reduction of bureaucracy” and to give a boost to “the infrastructure and national and international connections of the region, for its territorial structuring.” For Correa, this renewal is an incentive to continue working on the COEC of the future. “We need to think about what the role of employers' associations should be in the coming years and how they should deal with current and future problems,” he said. Lawyer Antonio Casado will be in charge of this, who joined Ana Correa's project after giving up running for election, as he announced in August.

Height of sight and outstretched hand



The president asked for “high-mindedness” and showed her hand extended to the mayors so that the Confederation and the city councils can work together for the future of the region. Also present at the event was the president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Croem), José María Albarracín, who expressed his satisfaction that there was only one candidate, “since it is a sign of unity and consensus that is very necessary at this time.”

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, for her part, congratulated the re-elected president. He praised her “her ability to build bridges and have managed to strengthen the business organization of Cartagena.” And the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, stressed that with Correa at the helm COEC “will have a person who fights tirelessly wherever it is needed, in favor of the business and economic sector of the region, and who works for “get the best services and infrastructure for Cartagena.”