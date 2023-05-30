Ana Lucia and Ana Claudia Urbina they conquered the followers of Corazón Serrano with their voice after being announced as the new members of the group. The popularity of the singers grew as they sang the hits of the Piurana orchestra; However, the departure of one of them generated astonishment, since her twin is still working with the Guerrero Neira family.

In March 2015, the official website of serrano heart shared with his followers the names of his new members: the piuranas Ana Lucia and Ana Claudia Urbina. However, in November of that same year, the group made another announcement in which it was mentioned that Yrma Guerrero and Ana Claudia will not be able to participate in their next presentations.

Why did Ana Claudia retire from Corazón Serrano?

Despite the statement from the norteña orchestra in which it states that Ana Claudia Urbina will be at rest due to her pregnancy, the group introduced Susana Alvarado as its new member and explained that the singer would not be a replacement for Ana Lucía’s sister. After that, the cumbiambera decided to end her relationship with the orchestra, since she assured that the owners of serrano heart they did not approve of her sudden pregnancy.

“I wasn’t going to be at a company where they don’t want me to be just because I have a child. I stepped aside (…). I have a son, he is 4 months old. They told me you would enter in September, but that was not the case. In the end, I decided to step aside,” said Ana Claudia Urbina.

What is Ana Claudia Urbina currently doing after leaving Corazón Serrano?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer created her soap business, Tiadia Artesanal. In 2021, the Piurana was presented as the new vocalist of Zona Libre, for which she became the first female member of the Jonathan Rojas and Angelo Fukuy group. However, in May 2023, Ana Claudia Urbina presented her orchestra on her social networks —after the disappearance of Zona Libre—.

Ana Claudia Urbina announced her grouping after spending two years in the Free Zone. Photo: Ana Claudia Urbina/Instagram

