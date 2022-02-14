Mexico The Mexican actress Ana Claudia Talacón shares in an interview with the media in CDMX about how she sees her friend, also an actor Juan Pablo Medina, after having suffered ambutation of one of his legs.

According to reports in several portals, Ana Claudia Talancón is very close to Juan Pablo Medina and has seen him on several occasions, after having his leg amputated and that is why they question her about his health.

Ana Claudia Talacón expressed her love for Medina and assures that she has always been on the lookout for her recovery.

“Yes, with all my heart I support him, I have sent him all my good vibes, and all my energy so that he is well, he knows he has a huge place in our hearts”says the famous actress originally from Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

John Paul Medina. instagram photo

In addition, Ana Claudia anticipates that the film Soy tu fan will be released soon, where she shares a performance with Medina.

“Yes, if the movie comes out, here it comes, the Soy tu fan movie, it’s already finished, of course he looks amazing and he’s wonderful, like all our colleagues.”

This film was filmed by Ana Claudia Talancón and Juan Pablo Medina before he had his health problem. Let us remember that the actorsuffered a thrombosis and as a result of this condition he lost one of his limbs, this in September 2021.