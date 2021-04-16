The athlete from Cehegine Ana Carrasco, the first woman to be proclaimed world champion of motorcycling in the category of Superbikes Supersport 300, will exhibit in the races the brand ‘Costa Cálida’ on the bike and the helmet itself, as well as in other advertising elements of the team. It is the first time that the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports has launched a sponsorship linked to the entire season of this athlete.

The agreement, which has a endowment of 40,000 euros, is part of the collaboration that the General Directorate of Sports established with the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University for the development of its sports program during the current campaign.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, presented the initiative this Friday at a ceremony held in San Pedro del Pinatar, which was attended by the Murcian pilot and the mayor, Visitación Martínez. «Ana Carrasco is an icon of Murcian women’s sports and a pioneer in motorcycling, where sportswomen had always been in short supply. From now on she will also be an ambassador for the Region of Murcia and will carry our name and our flag on all the circuits in the world ”, said Ortuño.

Although Ana Carrasco’s sponsorship has a unique character and covers the entire season, the regional government this year support more teams and more athletes and, in addition, in a greater economic amount. The Community has supported El Pozo Murcia Costa Cálida, Ucam Baloncesto, FC Cartagena, Jimbee Futsal, Algar Sur Menor, Valverde Cycling Team, Real Murcia Baloncesto, STV Roldán Futbol Sala and Jairis Baloncesto through sponsorships.

A successful athlete



The athlete from Cehegine has built her sports career through a series of successes. Thus, in 2013 she became the youngest woman to debut in the Motorcycle World Championship in the Moto3 category; In 2017 she was the first woman to win a world motorcycling event and on September 30, 2018 she was proclaimed the first woman to win the world championship of motorcycling in the Supersport 300 modality. This year she embarks on a new path after a serious fall that had in Portugal, and its recovery is already effective.