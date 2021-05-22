Ana Carrasco starred in a great comeback this Saturday in the first race of the season of the World SuperSport 300 disputed in Motorland Aragon after having been left behind to the last positions when going off the track, managing to mark the circuit record.

Ana Carrasco, that this Saturday put his physical condition to the test In his first race after almost 9 months without competing, he showed that he has the pace and speed to be fighting in the leading group.

Due to a departure from the path, the Ceheginera pilot fell to 26th position, having to fight to gain positions until reaching the leading group. Mid-career Ana set the fastest lap of the race and new record for the category in their attempt to reach the top positions.

With three laps remaining, the Provec Racing driver was closing the lead group and A red flag ended the race without Ana being able to choose to regain more positions and finished eleventh. Motorland Aragón’s second race takes place today (3pm).

“It was a difficult race but I felt good after not racing for so long. In the first laps I had a problem at turn 12 and I went off the track, so I had to come back from position 26. I’m happy because afterwards I managed to catch the leading group and I think that without the red flag I could have overtaken some more riders ”, said Ana Carrasco at the end of the race.