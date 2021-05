I am looking forward to recovering. We will come back stronger! ». On September 10, Ana Carrasco suffered a serious fall in a test at the Estoril circuit, in which she suffered a severe blow to her back that fractured three vertebrae. The phrase that starts this paragraph was said by the pilot from Cehehín before being operated on in Ba

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month