Ana Carrasco is already underway. The Cehegín rider of the Provec Racing team presented yesterday at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, the motorcycle on which she will race this year, as well as the members of her team. «I am very happy to be here presenting the bike with which I am going to fight again for the championship. This year is even more special because when I had the accident I only thought that this moment would come ».

Carrasco, who was the 2018 WorldSSP 300 world champion, wants to repeat the experience. On that occasion she made history by becoming the first woman to win a World Championship, recognized by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM). The ceheginera will continue to drive its Kawasaki Ninja 400, once again officially supported by Kawasaki Europe.

Despite the fall she suffered last September in training in Estoril, which caused a serious neck injury for which she had to be operated, and the uncertainty due to Covid-19, Ana and Provec have kept their main sponsors. .

The pilot was in perfect physical condition during the two days of testing at the Catalan circuit. She has also worked hard outside the circuitry to be prepared for this time after her operation to remove the plate from the column.

Sixteen races



The championship promoter, Dorna, has bet this year on quality and not quantity in the WorldSSP 300 category and there will only be one group and not two like the previous years. In addition, the championship will be 16 races. The first round of the championship will take place between the 21st and 23rd of m at the Motorland Aragón circuit.