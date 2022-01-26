The world championship of production derivatives is ready for a new season, which begins with the winter tests in preparation for 2022. But before getting out on the track, FIM and Dorna have issued the entry lists of the three classes, and what is most jumps to the eye is the absence of Ana Carrasco from the list of Supersport 300 riders.

The Spanish champion will therefore not be on the starting grid of the Superbike cadet class, and like her Maria Herrera. Thus the world championship of production derivatives loses the only two women, but the Supersport 300 Champion of 2018 is ready for another adventure. As Sky Sport reports, Ana Carrasco is in fact about to return to Moto3 with the Boé team.

For Ana Carrasco it will not be a debut: he had already raced in Moto3 from 2013 to 2015, obtaining an eighth place in Valencia as the best result in his debut year. In 2022 she returns and will be the only woman in the world championship, counting the three classes. She will drive the KTM of the Boé Racing team this year, taking over from David Salvador. He was initially announced, who was also in the Moto3 entry list, only to give way to Carrasco, who will join David Munoz.

To prepare for her return to the world championship, the 2018 SSP300 world champion will ride in Jerez for tests. Ana Carrasco has posted on her social profile a photo of her that portrays her on the bike right on the Andalusian track, where she will test over the weekend.