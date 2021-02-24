Five months after her accident during a training session that caused a double vertebra fracture, the Ceheginera rider Ana Carrasco, former WorldSSP300 world champion, is ready to get back on her racing bike and start preparing for the 2021 season. The 23-year-old motorcyclist has applied the same philosophy with which she approaches her careers: full dedication to her recovery plan.

Carrasco is back and ready to race in astonishingly short notice, wanting to be ready for the opening round of the WorldSSP300 World Championship season, currently set for mid-spring due to the pandemic situation.

Although she is currently not at the level of form she had reached before her fall, Ana has declared herself ‘ready to roll’ and can go back to doing what she has been dreaming of and working towards this goal with a very demanding recovery program carefully prepared by the doctors who have guided her on her road to recovery.

With very strong rivals in her category and with new riders joining the paddock every season, Ana knows that track time is crucial. His Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been groomed in preseason colors as his team prepares to welcome him to the box.

«I feel super happy to get back on the bike. These five months have seemed like five years to me! I love driving, so getting back with my team is the perfect situation for me. I am motivated and happy. I’ve been following my doctor’s recommendations and now he says I’m fine to roll. I am very happy to be ready for the bike and to get back on my Ninja 400 for the winter tests, which I am looking forward to and I hope to be in top form as a rider soon.