Good news for Ana Carrasco. The Murcian pilot, admitted since the beginning of the month for a fracture in two vertebrae while conducting tests in Portugal, she has been discharged and will now begin a long recovery with a view to next year. The SSP300 champion in 2018 has confirmed it through social networks: “I am already discharged to leave the hospital! It’s going to be a long recovery but I’m sure being home won’t hurt me! Thank you all!”.

Carrasco was intervened on September 15 by Doctor Ubierna and her team, at the Dexeus clinic in Barcelona, with the goal that he could begin his recovery in the coming weeks with a series of isometric exercises to accelerate the process. Even with the success of the operation, the Kawasaki rider will not be able to get back on a motorcycle until next season.

The SSP300 World Cup loses one of its referents and leave the contest in a duel between Buis and Deroue, with the permission of Bahattin Sofuoglu. The two Dutch are separated by only 16 points with two rounds to go. Carrasco, for her part, despite having missed the Montmeló appointment, continues to be ranked fifth.