Motorcycling The Ceheginera rider rolled in the circuit of Catalonia after recovering from a double fracture of vertebrae The pilot Ana Carrasco, this Wednesday. / @ AnaCarrasco_22

«I am very happy with the first day. The sensations have been better than I expected. I felt pretty good from the beginning and went pretty fast. I still have neck and back discomfort, but I felt good driving and I hope to get to the first race well. This is how the 23-year-old Cehegine rider Ana Carrasco summed up her first day at the Catalunya circuit on her official motorcycle, that of the Kawasaki Provec team. It was his first test in five months, after recovering from a double vertebral fracture.