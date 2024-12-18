The canoeist of the Commercial Circle Ana Cantero received the Javier Imbroda award for Best Academic Record at the 2023 Andalusia Sports Awards, being the only athlete from the province of Seville to be honored along with Jesús Navas. Juanma Morenopresident of the Junta de Andalucía, praised the young woman from Mercantil for the example she sets for all athletes in knowing how to combine academic excellence with sporting excellence. He also did not want to miss the opportunity to personally emphasize to him that he is a source of pride for all of Andalusia and that he will follow all of his future sporting successes.

Ana Cantero completed a spectacular 2023 at the sporting level, obtaining a silver medal and a bronze medal in the European Juniorand two fourth places in the World Cup in the same category, always with her partner Candela Delgado except in the C1 5,000 of the World Championship, apart from several golds in national championships. Merits in the canoe that he made compatible with his studies at the end High school with an average of 7.75 and thus gaining access to the Double Degree in Law and Business Administration.

If 2023 was already an outstanding year for Ana, which is why she was awarded this award, 2024 has even surpassed it. In her first season as a senior, the paddler has won a handful of gold medals in national events, but, above all, she has been world champion in the C1 5,000 meter relay event at the U23 World Cup in Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

The Sevillian athlete was also congratulated by athletes such as Jesús Navas and political officials such as Patricia del PozoMinister of Culture and Sports of the Government of Andalusia, and Silvia Pozodelegate of Sports and Health Promotion of the Seville City Council, as well as the president of the Andalusian Piragüismo, Miguel Grueiro. She was accompanied to the event by the president of the Mercantile Circle, José María Gonzálezand the member of the board of directors, Juan Carlos Garrido.