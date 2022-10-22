The best example of Ana Boyer’s “structured and responsible” personality is offered by herself, spontaneously evoking a revealing episode from her childhood. While the daughter of Isabel Presyler and former minister Miguel Boyer lived with fear the moment of having to ask her parents for permission to carry out according to what plans, her older sister, the well-known Tamara Falcó, urged her to relax and flow. “She was always calm and she would tell me, ‘Do you want to do something? Well, you write it to our mother on a post-it, you hang it on her mirror, you go and do it.’ But I mounted thousands of scenarios in my head and it overwhelmed me a lot”. That sense of duty, which she claims to have inherited from her father, is demonstrated by the 33-year-old from Madrid in each statement of a speech only interrupted by the impacts of poorly closed windows during a stormy afternoon in the capital. She, however, stands as a romantic counterpoint to the unpleasant weather wearing a strapless pink dress and jewels from Rabat, a firm for which she is an ambassador and which has brought together an illustrious group of personalities at the Santa Coloma Palace in Madrid to the presentation of a collection of pieces with diamonds as protagonists.

Until just a few years ago it seemed utopian to imagine Ana Boyer enjoying the status of influencer and style icon that she now enjoys: coveted by brands —”No, no, what’s up”, she points out, almost blushing— and showing caution but not at all reticent before the photographers who catch the look that a few hours later will be shared endlessly on the internet. Graduated in Law and Business Administration and Management, her future seemed destined to be linked to the business world, thus following in the footsteps of the former member of Felipe González’s cabinet. In a natural way and letting herself be carried away by opportunities and ups and downs, she changed the carpet in the offices for that of the red carpets that she now frequents. “It has not been something very conscious nor have I needed much adaptation”, he explains regarding his conversion into a public figure of the first order, “deep down this world is something that I also saw in my house with my mother and my brothers, it is not strange not alien to me.” Do you ever miss her office work? “Some days yes, without a doubt, because I really liked what I did.”

More information

Specialized in strategic consulting, the Madrid-born woman has faced an intensive master’s degree in the matter in recent weeks as a result of Falcó’s well-known breakup with businessman Íñigo Onieva, televised in real time and in just 72 hours from the announcement of their commitment upon confirmation of their separation. Boyer suddenly flew from Doha – where she lives with her husband, tennis player Fernando Verdasco – to Spain to support her in a few “very complicated” days for the whole family. “For my mother it was very hard to see her daughter going through this… and for me too, because I saw the illusion she had and how everything disappeared. You ask yourself: ‘Why does my poor sister have to go through this now? After offering her advice and consolation, she now bets on giving all her time and space to the Marchioness of Griñón, whom she sees as strong and serene. “Everything happens for a reason and, in the end, what we want is for Tamara to be with the person she feels is for her,” she reflects.

Ana Boyer poses as an ambassador for the Rabat jewelry firm at the Italian Consulate in Spain, at the Santa Coloma Palace in Madrid, on October 19. Louis Sevillano

The lawyer, with a wide gaze and a perennial smile, is aware of the height of the media character that her older sister has reached, turning each of her outfits, gestures or statements into a pretext for controversy and discussion. “I am not surprised by Tamara’s phenomenon because we have been seeing her like this at home since she was 10 years old. She is very spontaneous, very charismatic. She has something that hooks ”, argues she who, on the other hand, considers herself too introverted to imitate the television path traveled by her close friend. Knowing her history as a retaining wall since childhood, one might think that Boyer continues to act as a bridle to Falcó’s easy verb. Nothing is further from reality: “I don’t have to stop her because there is no one to stop her. She is her and she has always been that way.”

Even more so in these moments of special symbolism, Boyer appreciates the entry of a season that is linked to the vacation period in the tennis circuit and, therefore, gives him the opportunity to recover with the family the time lost during the rest of the course. After a decade of relationship and five years of marriage with the tennis player from Madrid, the result of which her two children were born —Miguel, three years old, and Mateo, one—, the young woman has managed to acclimatize to a nomadic routine, marked by travel and an instability difficult to manage in their beginnings as a couple. “I couldn’t conceive that we didn’t know where we were going to be the day after tomorrow, something that is very common in tennis because it depends on whether you win or lose a match. But over time you get used to it and realize that very few people can afford to spend that much time together.”

Ana Boyer knows firsthand the personal and professional sacrifices made in order to keep her children close to her husband. “I have given up a lot to opt for my family. My work back then was pretty squared and it wasn’t easy to come back if you left, but I did it fully consciously”, she confirms. Was it worth the price paid? “To this day, seeing what I have experienced and the family we have created, I do not regret it at all. It is a privilege to be able to spend so much time with our children”. In the roundness of her words, the desire for her descendants to remember her childhood with the affection with which she remembers the years in the company of her father, who died in 2014, is distilled. “My father was a person who filled the house with joy, that he was very affectionate with Tamara and me, and all the memories I have are good”, he recalls. For her daughter, concepts such as legacy or history pale in relevance before the greatest inheritance that she claims to have received from her: “The most important thing for me is the love he gave us every day.”