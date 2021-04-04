The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, during the 2021 general meeting of shareholders. BANCO SANTANDER / Europa Press

On Friday of last week, in the telematic speech delivered at the general meeting of shareholders of Banco Santander, its president, Ana Patricia Botín, vehemently underlined the entity’s commitment to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. “Our next steps are clear. The first decarbonisation targets are that by 2030 we will have stopped providing financial services to customers who obtain more than 10% of their income from thermal coal; And, in addition, by that year we will reduce our exposure to thermal coal mining worldwide to zero. By September 2022, we will set decarbonization targets in other industries, including oil and gas, transportation, and mining and metals, ”he explained.

Then he recognized that it represents a real change in the business model; but, at the same time, “a huge opportunity” to help make “homes energy efficient, finance the installation of solar panels, electric vehicles and contribute to low-carbon agriculture.” Its objectives are to facilitate 120,000 million in green financing by 2025, which will increase to 220,000 million in 2030.

According to the Cantabrian banker, the entity is already supporting the green transition: “We are world leaders in financing renewable energy, but we have much more to do, as a company, to meet the objectives established in the Paris Agreement”, that is, fight against global warming. And he put duties to the sector: “Our strategy reflects a simple idea: banks are part of the solution to the global challenge of climate change, and at Santander, we are 100% committed to doing what we have to do,” he stressed.

This climate offensive by Botín is not by chance. In recent times, large banks, including Santander, have been the center of serious and continuous criticism from global organizations related to climate change and some environmental circles of greater or lesser rank that accuse them of financing businesses focused on fossil fuels. .

The same week of the meeting, precisely, the analysis was published Banking on Climate Chaos 2021, in which it is concluded that last year the banks provided in the world 750,000 million dollars (about 620,000 million euros) in financing to coal, oil and gas companies. Likewise, it affirms that the 60 largest banks increased financing by 10% to the 100 companies most responsible for the expansion of fossil fuels, reaching a figure of 1.5 trillion dollars, a figure that since the Paris Agreement was adopted it rises to $ 3.8 trillion.

According to the report’s findings, US banks are the main drivers of issuance in 2020, with JP Morgan Chase leading the way, ahead of Citi. It highlights that BNP Paribas is the worst qualified in the EU, while Barclays is in the UK; the Mirsubishi in Japan, and the Bank of China in this country.

There is more data that supports Botín’s speech. Last year, global electricity demand fell 0.1%, mainly due to the pandemic and the contribution of coal in that generation fell by 4%, according to a report by the specialized firm Ember. But, despite this decline, coal still accounts for 33.8% of global electricity demand, which makes compliance with climate commitments very difficult. In other words, it must fall by 80% until 2030 to avoid warming. The performance of China, which accounts for 53% of the electricity produced with coal, will have a lot to do with this, almost 10 points more than five years ago.

The solution is in renewable energies, which are growing, but not enough. Between wind and solar energies they generated a tenth of the total, double than five years ago, but according to all studies, a tripling of growth is needed in the next decade to maintain the compliance path of Paris.

Given this, it is essential to take “immediate and drastic” measures to prevent climate change from costing tens of billions in damage each year. The costs of inaction are greater than those of eliminating net emissions, according to a survey by the Institute of Political Integrity at New York University among 738 economists who are experts in climate change.

The widespread attitude of economists on the benefits of climate action adds to the evidence that the economic models used by policy makers to report on climate action have downplayed the costs of climate change.