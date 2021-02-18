The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín. EFE

The European Banking Federation (EBF) announced this Thursday the election of the president of Santander, Ana Botín, to assume its presidency in replacement of Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit Group. It is the federation that serves as the voice of the European banking sector, bringing together national sectoral associations from all over Europe and bringing together some 3,500 financial entities, including the largest commercial banks on the Continent. In Spain it brings together the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), while the banks from savings banks, grouped in the CECA, are part of the European Group of Savings Banks and Retail Banks.

One of the organization’s last requests was to demand, in March 2020, that banks refrain from paying dividends or making share buybacks to preserve capital and maintain the flow of credit in an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federation is an interlocutor before the European power bodies, especially the European Commission, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Performs a work closer to a lobby that a think tank or study center that prepares reports.

Upon assuming the position, which will be for a two-year term, Botín stressed that it will be “a crucial period for Europe” and thanked Mustier for his leadership at the head of the organization. The banker also claimed that banks have played “a vital role in the response to the pandemic.” “By working together with the members of the EBF and the executive team of the EBF we will continue to support the economic recovery,” he said.

Challenges and regulation

“I am delighted that the EBF has chosen Ana Botín as my successor,” said Mustier in turn, underlining that Botín is “a fantastic leader at the head of a large European and global bank”, so she understands “very well the critical challenges facing the European banking sector and how the regulatory regime needs to evolve to address them ”.

“Your commitment and leadership will undoubtedly serve EBF to greater heights. I also want to thank the EBF team for their professionalism and dedication to serving and representing the interests of the banking sector at the European level ”, added the CEO of UniCredit.

The Federation itself and its Board of Directors, made up of members from 32 countries, expressed being “delighted and excited” with the election of the president of Santander, of whom they highlighted that she is “recognized as an important European banker and highly appreciated for her vision. and leadership ”.

The chairmanship of EBF is traditionally held by the chief executive of a major international European bank and offers the Federation the opportunity to provide high-level guidance on his direction. Mustier was appointed president of the EBF in 2019 and will leave the position of CEO of UniCredit next April.