Ana Botín earned 11.7 million euros in 2022 as president of Banco Santander, a year marked by the entity’s record profits, which reached 9,605 million euros. The banker’s salary was, in this scenario, close to 5% lower than that registered in 2021, although at the moment it is still the highest in the entire sector in Spain.

According to the document sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the figure includes a fixed salary in cash of 7.22 million euros and remuneration in shares or financial instruments of 2.99 million euros. In addition, it has received 1.08 million for savings systems (pension plan, which already accumulates 46.7 million euros) and 437,000 euros for other items such as life and accident insurance and fixed remuneration supplements.

For his part, José Antonio Álvarez closed his stage as CEO of the entity with a salary in 2022 of 9.5 million euros, slightly less than the previous year. Of that figure, 5.7 million corresponds to cash remuneration, 2 million linked to shares and financial instruments, as well as 811,000 euros of contribution to the pension system, which adds up to a total of about 19 million euros.

His replacement as the entity’s number two, Héctor Grisi, will receive 3 million euros of fixed salary, plus 4.2 million bonuses and what is allocated to the savings plan.

In total, Banco Santander’s board of directors reduced its total remuneration by 5.8% compared to 2021, totaling 26.683 million euros in 2022, compared to 28.350 million the previous year.

For its part, the average remuneration of bank employees on a global scale was 56,262 euros, 1% more than the previous year. For this year, Santander has agreed to a 4.5% increase for its workforce in Spain to offset the effects of inflation. The improvement in the remuneration of the president will be 3% in the fixed part of the salary.